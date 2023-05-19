Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 and A2 Plus smartphones into entry segment

May 19, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Xiaomi on Friday launched two new entry segment smartphones, Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus, under its affordable sub-brand Redmi.

The Chinese smartphone maker also introduced a new brand ambassador, Pankaj Tripathi, on May 16 to endorse Redmi India and the new Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus phones.

The Redmi A2 and A2 Plus feature 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box.

The new Redmi A series smartphones run on Helio G36 octa-core processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The phones also have the virtual RAM option up till 3GB. The series operates on Android 13.

Both, Redmi A2 and A2 Plus have a 6.52-inch HD+. The series has an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera.

The smartphones also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-built FM radio app. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back for security.

Redmi A2 Plus will come in 4GB/64GB variant for ₹8,499. Redmi A2 will sell in three variants starting at ₹5,999 for 2GB/32GB, 2GB/64GB for ₹6,499, and 4GB/64GB for ₹7,499. They will be available on Amazon, Redmi and other offline channels starting May 23.