Xiaomi launches Redmi 13 5G, X10 vacuum cleaner, Buds 5C and powerbank: Specs and features

Xiaomi on Tuesday expanded its affordable 5G smartphone range with the launch of Redmi 13 5G in India. The budget segment phone brings 108MP camera and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection at front.

Xiaomi has also completed ten years of operations in India.

Along with the Redmi 13 5G, the Chinese smartphone maker launched Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, Redmi Buds 5C and Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10,000mAh and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10,000mAh.

The Redmi 13 5G has a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness.

It uses a 5,030mAh battery along with a 33W charger included in the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Redmi 13 5G is the first phone in India to use the accelerated version of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It operates on HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box with two Android updates and four years of security updates.

The Redmi 13 5G sports a 108MP camera and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 13MP front lens.

Redmi 13 5G will be available at ₹13,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, the 8GB/128GB variant will be sold ₹15,499 on Amazon, Redmi and offline stores.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 comes with a 2.5 litre disposable bag and LDS laser navigation. It has a 5,200mAh in-built battery that claims to offer up to 240 minutes cleaning.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 will be available at ₹29,999 on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi and retail stores.

Redmi Buds 5C offers up to 40dB active noise cancellation. It features 12.4mm dynamic Titanium drivers and claims up to 36 hours of playtime and up to 7 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. Redmi Buds 5C is compatible with Bluetooth 5.3.

The Redmi Buds 5C will sell at ₹1,999 on Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores.

Xiaomi has added two new powerbanks; Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i. Equipped with a built-in Type-C cable, both power banks claim a 12-layer protection and support 22.5W fast charging, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 technologies.

The Xiaomi Pocket Power bank 10000mAh 22.5W with built-in cable will be available at ₹1,699 and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W fast charge at ₹1,299. They will sell across Flipkart, Mi, Amazon, Xiaomi and offline channels.