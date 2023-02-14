ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi launches 4K TV stick with 2GB RAM, HDMI 2.1

February 14, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be sold at ₹4,999 on the company’s website, starting February 20.

The Hindu Bureau

Xiaomi launches 4K TV stick with 2GB RAM, HDMI 2.1 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched a new TV stick that supports 4K resolution. Launched on the occasion of the Chinese brand completing five years in the smart TV business, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K aims at accelerating 4K adoption in India.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It is equipped with Android TV, and can discover 400,000+ movies and shows across apps while having access to 10,000+ apps on Google Play.

With a quad-core processor, the TV stick 4K has 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It is 106.8 mm x 29.4 mm in dimension.

ALSO READ
Xiaomi aims to sell more 5G-enabled devices in 10-15K segment, India head says

Consumers can cast content from their smartphones and tablets onto a larger screen using the built-in Chromecast function in the 4K TV stick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

The streaming device features the latest version of PatchWall, Xiaomi’s smart TV skin. The PatchWall will get 30+ international and Indian content partners and also make smart recommendations from over 10 languages.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K features a remote with direct access to Google Assistant, Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video using the dedicated buttons.

The 4K stick supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with HDMI 2.1 support as well.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be sold at ₹4,999 on the company’s website, starting February 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US