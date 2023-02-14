Xiaomi launches 4K TV stick with 2GB RAM, HDMI 2.1

February 14, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched a new TV stick that supports 4K resolution. Launched on the occasion of the Chinese brand completing five years in the smart TV business, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K aims at accelerating 4K adoption in India.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It is equipped with Android TV, and can discover 400,000+ movies and shows across apps while having access to 10,000+ apps on Google Play.

With a quad-core processor, the TV stick 4K has 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It is 106.8 mm x 29.4 mm in dimension.

Consumers can cast content from their smartphones and tablets onto a larger screen using the built-in Chromecast function in the 4K TV stick.

The streaming device features the latest version of PatchWall, Xiaomi’s smart TV skin. The PatchWall will get 30+ international and Indian content partners and also make smart recommendations from over 10 languages.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K features a remote with direct access to Google Assistant, Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video using the dedicated buttons.

The 4K stick supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with HDMI 2.1 support as well.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be sold at ₹4,999 on the company’s website, starting February 20.