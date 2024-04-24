Xiaomi expands its AIoT lineup with Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Buds 5A

April 24, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Buds 5A to expand its AIoT product portfolio in India. The lineup includes Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 as well.

The Chinese smartphone major also introduced a special edition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ AFA (Argentina Football Association) Edition.

The Redmi Pad SE features an 11-inch FHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, an upgraded reading mode 3.0 with dedicated class and paper modes. It sports an 8MP rear camera comes with document scanner, and a 5MP front camera.

Redmi Pad SE runs on a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor and an 8,000mAh battery.

It comes in Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green shades at ₹11,999 for 4GB/128GB, ₹12,999 for 6GB/128 GB and ₹13,999 for 8GB/128GB. It will be available across Xiaomi website, Amazon, Flipkart and retail partners. The magnetic back cover will be sold separately at ₹1,299.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 5A offers 25dB active noise cancellation and features 12mm dynamic drivers. It has Transparency Mode and IPX4 rated as well. The Buds 5A supports Google Fast Pair for quick pairing.

Redmi Buds claims up to 30 hours of total playtime with ANC off or up to 23 hours with ANC on.

The Redmi Buds 5A comes in Bass Black and Timeless White colours at a special launch price of ₹1,499.