ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi budget phone Redmi 13 5G | Updates, offers and price

Updated - July 13, 2024 11:10 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 10:27 am IST

Xiaomi’ budget phone Redmi 13 5G smartphone is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India.

The Hindu Bureau

The Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G smartphone is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Xiaomi’ budget phone Redmi 13 5G smartphone, launched on July 9 is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India. The smartphone comes in a 6.79-inch display, which, per the smartphone maker, is biggest in budget segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi 13 5G Review | Impressive for its price point

Here are the sale and offers details on Amazon, and other e-commerce sites:

Redmi 13 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹13,999

ADVERTISEMENT

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹15,499

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Colours: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink

On Amazon, for payment on select cards, the product is available on a discount ranging from ₹650 - ₹1,500

On Flipkart, the product is available on a combined offer with Redmi Buds 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US