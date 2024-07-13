Xiaomi budget phone Redmi 13 5G | Updates, offers and price

Xiaomi’ budget phone Redmi 13 5G smartphone, launched on July 9 is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India. The smartphone comes in a 6.79-inch display, which, per the smartphone maker, is biggest in budget segment.

Here are the sale and offers details on Amazon, and other e-commerce sites:

Redmi 13 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹15,499

Colours: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink

On Amazon, for payment on select cards, the product is available on a discount ranging from ₹650 - ₹1,500

On Flipkart, the product is available on a combined offer with Redmi Buds 5.

