GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Xiaomi budget phone Redmi 13 5G | Updates, offers and price

Xiaomi’ budget phone Redmi 13 5G smartphone is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India.

Published - July 13, 2024 10:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G smartphone is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G smartphone is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Xiaomi’ budget phone Redmi 13 5G smartphone, launched on July 9 is now available for sale on major e-commerce sites in India. The smartphone comes in a 6.79-inch display, which, per the smartphone maker, is biggest in budget segment.

Here are the sale and offers details on Amazon, and other e-commerce sites:

Redmi 13 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499

Colours: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink

On Amazon, for payment on select cards, the product is available on a discount ranging from ₹650 - ₹1,500

On Flipkart, the product is available on a combined offer with Redmi Buds 5

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.