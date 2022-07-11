Xiaomi announces smart standing fan 2 for India 

Chinese smartphone major, Xiaomi, while diversifying its IoT offerings announced the launch of Xiaomi smart standing fan 2 in India

Chinese smartphone major, Xiaomi, while diversifying its IoT offerings today announced the launch of Xiaomi smart standing fan 2 in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone major, Xiaomi, while diversifying its IoT offerings announced the launch of Xiaomi smart standing fan 2 in India

The smart standing fan 2 is a portable fan equipped with 7+5 wing-shaped blades, 100 levels of speed, and a voice control support feature.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Xiaomi standing fan 2 is available in White colour only. It will be selling here at ₹ 6,999. The company targets a new segment of buyers here with this standing fan that goes by the aesthetics and rather unconventional items for their surroundings.

The fan speed and movement can be controlled via the Mi Home app. Users can also use Alexa and Google Assistant to perform the on/off function.

The smart standing fan 2 comes with a BLDC Copper-wire motor and dual fan blades. The smart fan has 140-degree horizontal and 39-degree vertical rotation with a maximum range of 14m. The fan has adjustable height and can be set up easily by anyone. It weighs around 3 kgs, the company says.