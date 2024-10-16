Xiaomi announces Redmi A4 5G powered by Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor at IMC 2024

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) announced a new entry segment smartphone under the Redmi sub-brand powered by the Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor.

Both, Xiaomi and Qualcomm unveiled the Redmi A4 5G at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B said that the new Redmi A4 5G will be priced under ₹10,000 and will be launched commercially later this year.

He also said that Xiaomi intends to ship 70 million affordable 5G devices in next ten years in India.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 was announced to power entry segment 5G phones under $99 price bracket.

The 4nm-based Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC can support dual 16 MP lenses or a 32 MP sensor at rear. It can also handle 40 W charging.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor is able to support FHD+ display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate.

The octa core mobile processor has 2 performance cores at 2 GHz and 6 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz. It offers LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support and also has dual band NavIC for better accuracy.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset is capable to support AI-enhanced audio as well.

