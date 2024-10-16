ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi announces Redmi A4 5G powered by Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor at IMC 2024

Published - October 16, 2024 05:06 pm IST

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B said that the new Redmi A4 5G will be priced under ₹10,000 and will be launched commercially later this year

The Hindu Bureau

Xiaomi announces Redmi A4 5G powered by Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor at IMC 2024 | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) announced a new entry segment smartphone under the Redmi sub-brand powered by the Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both, Xiaomi and Qualcomm unveiled the Redmi A4 5G at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B said that the new Redmi A4 5G will be priced under ₹10,000 and will be launched commercially later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that Xiaomi intends to ship 70 million affordable 5G devices in next ten years in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 was announced to power entry segment 5G phones under $99 price bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4nm-based Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC can support dual 16 MP lenses or a 32 MP sensor at rear. It can also handle 40 W charging.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor is able to support FHD+ display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate.

The octa core mobile processor has 2 performance cores at 2 GHz and 6 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz. It offers LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support and also has dual band NavIC for better accuracy.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset is capable to support AI-enhanced audio as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US