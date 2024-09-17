GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Xiaomi adds two new screen sizes in 2024 Redmi Fire TV 4K series. Price, features

The 55 inch Redmi smart Fire TV delivers 30 W sound output while the 43 inch offers 24 W

Published - September 17, 2024 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi adds two new screen sizes in 2024 Redmi Fire TV 4K series. Price, features

Xiaomi adds two new screen sizes in 2024 Redmi Fire TV 4K series. Price, features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the 2024 edition of 4K Redmi Fire TV series in India. Available now in 55 and 43 inches, the Redmi Fire TV was first introduced in March last year in 32 inch size.

The new Redmi smart Fire TVs 4K feature a 64-bit quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB storage.

The 55 inch Redmi smart Fire TV delivers 30 W sound output while the 43 inch offers 24 W.

Fire TV offers more than 12,000+ apps via the Appstore, including popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema etc.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

These 4K smart Fire TVs are also compatible with Alexa powered devices for hands free experience.

Redmi Smart Fire TVs 4K support Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Miracast.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K will be available at ₹23,499 (43-inch) and ₹34,499 (55-inch), starting September 18 on Redmi and Flipkart.

Published - September 17, 2024 11:30 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.