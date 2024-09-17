Xiaomi adds two new screen sizes in 2024 Redmi Fire TV 4K series. Price, features

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the 2024 edition of 4K Redmi Fire TV series in India. Available now in 55 and 43 inches, the Redmi Fire TV was first introduced in March last year in 32 inch size.

The new Redmi smart Fire TVs 4K feature a 64-bit quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB storage.

The 55 inch Redmi smart Fire TV delivers 30 W sound output while the 43 inch offers 24 W.

Fire TV offers more than 12,000+ apps via the Appstore, including popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema etc.

These 4K smart Fire TVs are also compatible with Alexa powered devices for hands free experience.

Redmi Smart Fire TVs 4K support Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Miracast.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K will be available at ₹23,499 (43-inch) and ₹34,499 (55-inch), starting September 18 on Redmi and Flipkart.