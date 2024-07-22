Xiaomi 14 vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra | What is the difference between the two premium smartphones?

Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi is known for a range of handsets catering to users across various price points and market segments. Xiaomi has also partnered up with lens maker Leica for recent devices.

So, for a buyer looking for inputs before making the ‘buy’ decision, what are some top points to consider? Which phone has a better processor, and which one has a better camera?

Here is a breakdown comparing some major technical specifications of the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price ₹69,999 [MRP: ₹79,999] ₹99,999 [₹MRP: 1,19,999] Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,000 nits 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3000nits Battery ‎4,610mAh 5,000mAh

Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi 14 Ultra Storage 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage Weight 193 grams 220 grams OS HyperOS, Android 14 HyperOS, Android 14 Camera 50MP Leica professional camera; Light Fusion 900 image sensor (Xiaomi-custom image sensor); 50MP Telephoto-Macro (75mm Leica portrait); 50MP Ultra-wide lens. 50MP Leica Quad cameras; LYT 900 1inch image sensor with stepless f/1.63 - f/4.0 variable aperture; Leica Dual telephoto cameras

Information about the devices was taken from their respective Amazon India pages

As you can see from the breakdown, there are not many drastic differences when comparing the specs of the two phones. The Xiaomi 14 is a lighter phone with less battery life and a slightly smaller screen. While it enjoys Leica integration, the Xiaomi 14 uses Xiaomi’s own image sensor, and comes with a square-shaped rear camera set-up.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra gives buyers a bump in both RAM storage and battery life but is a little heavier. It has a large circular rear camera set-up, giving the phone a more stylish and premium look.

Both smartphones use the same chipset and OS.

