Xiaomi 14 vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra | What is the difference between the two premium smartphones?

The Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are both premium Chinese smartphones, but how exactly do they differ in terms of their features and price? Here is what you need to know

Updated - July 22, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 02:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Here is a breakdown comparing some major technical specifications of the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Here is a breakdown comparing some major technical specifications of the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. | Photo Credit: Photos sourced from Xiaomi’s mi.com and compiled on Canva

Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi is known for a range of handsets catering to users across various price points and market segments. Xiaomi has also partnered up with lens maker Leica for recent devices.

So, for a buyer looking for inputs before making the ‘buy’ decision, what are some top points to consider? Which phone has a better processor, and which one has a better camera?

Xiaomi 14Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Price₹69,999 [MRP: ₹79,999]₹99,999 [₹MRP: 1,19,999]
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Display6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,000 nits6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3000nits
Battery‎4,610mAh5,000mAh
Xiaomi 14 Review | Ready for action in the flagship zone
Xiaomi 14Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Storage12GB RAM, 512GB Storage16GB RAM, 512GB Storage
Weight193 grams220 grams
OSHyperOS, Android 14HyperOS, Android 14
Camera50MP Leica professional camera; Light Fusion 900 image sensor (Xiaomi-custom image sensor); 50MP Telephoto-Macro (75mm Leica portrait); 50MP Ultra-wide lens.50MP Leica Quad cameras; LYT 900 1inch image sensor with stepless f/1.63 - f/4.0 variable aperture; Leica Dual telephoto cameras

Information about the devices was taken from their respective Amazon India pages

As you can see from the breakdown, there are not many drastic differences when comparing the specs of the two phones. The Xiaomi 14 is a lighter phone with less battery life and a slightly smaller screen. While it enjoys Leica integration, the Xiaomi 14 uses Xiaomi’s own image sensor, and comes with a square-shaped rear camera set-up.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra gives buyers a bump in both RAM storage and battery life but is a little heavier. It has a large circular rear camera set-up, giving the phone a more stylish and premium look.

Both smartphones use the same chipset and OS.

