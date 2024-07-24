Xiaomi 14 CiVi Limited Edition Panda Design to launch on July 29

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced to launch a limited edition Panda Design of the recently launched Xiaomi 14 CiVi in India. It will be unveiled alongside Redmi Pad SE 4G and Redmi Pad Pro 5G launch on the same day.

The Chinese smartphone company will introduce the limited edition Xiaomi 14 CiVi in vegan leather and glass design in Pink, Monochrome and Blue shades.

The Xiaomi 14 CiVi (Cinematic Vision) was launched on June 12 in India in the premium segment.

Xiaomi has already confirmed processor, battery, storage, main and front camera set up in 14 Civi limited edition Panda design.

It will run on a 4,700mAh battery coupled with a 67W charger inside the box. There will be dual 32MP lenses in Xiaomi 14 CiVi limited edition.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 14 CiVi had a 6.55 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Xiaomi will use Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor alongside LPDDR5x RAM upto 12GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage in 14 CiVi limited edition Panda design.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi rear is going to feature a 50MP main lens, along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide.

