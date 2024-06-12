Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, on Wednesday launched Xiaomi 14 CiVi (Cinematic Vision) into the premium segment in India. The new Xiaomi 14 CiVi is an extension of previously launched Xiaomi 14 series.

The Xiaomi 14 CiVi continues the Xiaomi-Leica union which started last year with Xiaomi 13.

In terms of features, Xiaomi 14 CiVi has a 6.55 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The display supports Dolby Vison, HDR, and HDR10+. The front of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi is runs on a 4,700mAh battery coupled with a 67W charger inside the box.

Xiaomi has packed the 14 CiVi with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor alongside LPDDR5x RAM upto 12GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It operates of HyperOS 14 based on Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi sports dual 32MP selfie cameras. The rear features a 50MP main lens, along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi has been priced at ₹42,999 for 8GB/256GB while the 12GB/512GB will retail at ₹47,999. It will go on sale starting June 20 across Flipkart, Xiaomi and retail stores.

