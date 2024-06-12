GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Xiaomi 14 CiVi launched in India with dual selfie lens and Snapdragon SoC

Xiaomi 14 CiVi continues the Xiaomi-Leica union which started last year with Xiaomi 13

Updated - June 12, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 01:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi 14 CiVi launched in India with dual selfie lens and Snapdragon SoC

Xiaomi 14 CiVi launched in India with dual selfie lens and Snapdragon SoC | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, on Wednesday launched Xiaomi 14 CiVi (Cinematic Vision) into the premium segment in India. The new Xiaomi 14 CiVi is an extension of previously launched Xiaomi 14 series.

The Xiaomi 14 CiVi continues the Xiaomi-Leica union which started last year with Xiaomi 13.

In terms of features, Xiaomi 14 CiVi has a 6.55 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The display supports Dolby Vison, HDR, and HDR10+. The front of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi is runs on a 4,700mAh battery coupled with a 67W charger inside the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Xiaomi has packed the 14 CiVi with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor alongside LPDDR5x RAM upto 12GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It operates of HyperOS 14 based on Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi sports dual 32MP selfie cameras. The rear features a 50MP main lens, along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi has been priced at ₹42,999 for 8GB/256GB while the 12GB/512GB will retail at ₹47,999. It will go on sale starting June 20 across Flipkart, Xiaomi and retail stores.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.