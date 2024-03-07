March 07, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Xiaomi on Thursday launched Xiaomi 14 series co-developed with German lens maker Leica in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has brought in Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the flagship range, being operated by company’s new custom skin, HyperOS.

Both, Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. They operate on HyperOS based on Android 14.

The Xiaomi 14 uses a 4,610mAh battery supported by a 90W charger, and 50W wireless charging. Whereas the 14 Ultra gets a 5,000mAh cell, a 90W charger and an 80W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36 inch AMOLED display with 2670x1200 resolution, adaptive refresh rate till 120Hz and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Similarly, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a 6.73 inch AMOLED display with 3200x1440 resolution. It has similar refresh rate and peak brightness as 14.

In optics, both the phones feature a 32MP front camera. The Xiaomi 14 sports a 50MP Leica lens along with a 50MP floating telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Whereas, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra brings a 50MP main camera, followed by a 50MP floating telephoto lens, a 50MP periscope camera and 50MP ultrawide sensor.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will get 4 generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

Xiaomi 14 starts from ₹69,999, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra begins at ₹99,999.