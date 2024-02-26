Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra smartphones unveiled at MWC

February 26, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Xiaomi 14 Series as part of an event in Barcelona(MWC) on Sunday.

The new series comprises two new smartphones— Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Xiaomi has partnered with Leica for its 14 Series.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with Leica Summilux optics and boasts a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with support for WQHD+ resolution, pixel density of 522 ppi, and a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features 8K 30fps shooting support on all four cameras, capturing unparalleled clarity. The quad-camera setup includes a 1-inch LYT-900 image sensor for improved image quality in diverse environments. The device comes with features including Dolby Vision shooting at 4K 60fps, a 4-Mic array for surround sound recording, and a new Movie mode for a cinematic videography experience.

Xiaomi has also introduced the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, catering to photography and videography enthusiasts. The accessory offers extended features, including a two-stage shutter button, zoom lever, and external charging capabilities.

Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and integrate advanced cooling technology. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes further with the Dual-Channel IceLoop system, enhancing thermal management for the camera module.

While the Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a 4610mAh battery and 90W HyperCharge, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and 80W wireless HyperCharge.

The Xiaomi 14 Series runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS operating system, focusing on comprehensive refactoring, cross-device connectivity, proactive intelligence, and end-to-end security. The integration with Google Photos enhances user convenience, allowing secure backup and seamless access to content.

The devices come with extended software support, offering 4 generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra price starts at CNY 6,499 (approx. Rs 74,800) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 80,600) and CNY 7,799 (approx. Rs 89,800), respectively.

Xiaomi has also introduced a special Titanium Edition variant of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra(16GB + 1TB)). priced at CNY 8,799 (approx. Rs. 1,01,300).

