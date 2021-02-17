‘Xbox Wireless Headset’ promises to deliver customisable audio experience for gamers

The latest accessory in the Xbox family has dual beamforming microphone elements focusing on speech audio, and voice isolation tuning to help the microphone pick up voice instead of background noise

Microsoft has launched a new Xbox Wireless Headset which promises to deliver expansive sound, long lasting comfort, usability across multiple devices, and customisable experiences for gamers.

The Redmond-based company said that gamers will be able to play loud and clear through low latency, lossless audio using the new headset which supports spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X for realism and audio precision that fully surrounds them.

“We’ve learned that gaming is a deeply social activity. Especially nowadays, given the state of the world, gaming and communicating with others is a critical need,” Scott Wang, the Senior Design Researcher working on the new Xbox Wireless Headset, said in a blog post.

The latest accessory in the Xbox family has dual beamforming microphone elements focusing on speech audio, and voice isolation tuning to help the microphone pick up voice instead of background noise, allowing gamers to hear all the subtle, yet critical sounds like enemy footsteps sneaking up on them, Microsoft noted.

The headset offers auto-mute feature along with a manual mute button, a light indicator for an active microphone, and an adjustable mic that tucks up and out of the way when not in use. It features ultra-soft large earcups made of polyurethane leather, a metal adjustable headband with a thick cushion, and rubberised rotating earcup dials for adjusting the volume and game or chat audio balance with a simple turn.

The Xbox Wireless Headset can be used with devices like Xbox Series X or S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs and connects to a console via Xbox Wireless technology. It can also be used with mobile devices through Bluetooth. The headset can offer up to 15 hours of battery life when charged for three hours (and the headset is not in use), and can provide around four hours of battery life with a 30-minute charge, the software giant said.

Gamers can fine-tune the audio controls for a customized audio experience using the Xbox Accessories app on their Xbox One, Xbox Series X or S, and Windows 10 devices.

The headset will be available for $99 starting March 16 in most worldwide Xbox markets and can now be pre-ordered at select retailers, including Microsoft Store, the company noted.