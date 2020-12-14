Xbox Family Settings app’s new features gives more control to parents. | Picture by special arrangement.

14 December 2020 17:28 IST

The app can also be used to filter content, manage play and communication settings, view and manage friends list, and access activity reports.

Microsoft has introduced new features on the Xbox Family Settings app to help manage children’s gaming on Xbox gaming consoles.

The app already allows parents to set screen time limits for their children. Now, parents will be able to temporarily pause screen time for their children’s account.

The new feature prevents children from accessing their account until parents turn the access back on, or until the block expires at the end of the day. Children will see the standard “Your screen time is up” notification on their screen when the ‘pause screen time’ feature is enabled.

Another feature called ‘ask to buy’ which is currently available via family settings on Xbox via console and PC, can now be accessed through the Xbox Family Settings app. It is designed to help parents manage their children’s game purchases.

If the feature is enabled, parents will receive a notification, when their children select a game for purchase, including a link to learn more about the game. They can approve or decline the purchase, and can also access a list of recent game purchases through the app.

In addition to these features, the app can be used to filter content, manage play and communication settings, view and manage friends list, and access activity reports. Parents can download the Xbox Family Settings app for iOS as well as Android devices.