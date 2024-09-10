With iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, Apple redefines mobile photography

The iPhone 16 series, launched on Monday (September 9, 2024), sets a new benchmark in smartphone photography, redefining what users can expect from an iPhone camera. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max get an upgraded 48MP Fusion camera and are both powered by the company’s most advanced A18 Pro System-on-Chip (SoC). With a faster and more efficient quad-pixel sensor, these models can unlock 4K 120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision. This technology offers the highest resolution and frame-rate combination available, delivering professional-grade cinematic quality.

The quad-pixel sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max is twice as fast, enabling zero shutter lag for capturing 48MP ProRAW or HEIF photos. The newly introduced 48MP Ultra-Wide camera also features a quad-pixel sensor with autofocus, allowing users to capture high-resolution wide-angle shots and even delve into macro photography with unparalleled detail. For users seeking to capture distant subjects, the 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models provides powerful zoom capabilities, making it easier to photograph action from afar. Additionally, the Pro models now support spatial photos, adding a new dimension to memory preservation when paired with Apple Vision Pro.

At the heart of the iPhone 16 series is a seamless integration of hardware and software. With the Apple Camera Interface, users can intuitively control the camera’s settings with a simple slide with the help of a dedicated camera button. This interface, combined with the A18 Pro SoC, ensures that every shot is optimized for clarity and precision. The device’s computational photography enhances image quality while maintaining a manageable file size, allowing for both high-resolution detail and storage efficiency.

Beyond still photography, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max allow users to capture 4K 120 fps slow-motion videos. The Photos app introduces new playback options, including quarter-speed, half-speed, and fifth-speed playback, offering a range of cinematic effects. When combined with the A18 Pro’s image signal processor (ISP), users can perform frame-by-frame cinema-quality colour grading for 4K 120 fps videos in Dolby Vision. Professionals can also capture 4K 120 fps ProRes and Log video directly to an external storage device, streamlining professional video workflows.

The iPhone 16 Pro lineup also elevates audio with four new studio-quality microphones, which preserve true-to-life sounds during video recording. For an immersive listening experience, videos can now be captured in spatial audio, enhancing playback through sound systems. In addition, the new Audio Mix feature enables users to adjust audio post-capture, focusing on vocals or creating a studio-quality mix that enhances environmental sounds.

Thanks to the A18 Pro SoC and enhanced neural processing engine, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup offers top class gaming performance. The 5-core GPU offers a 40% faster performance compared to previous models, making the iPhone 16 Pro ideal for graphics-intensive games and multitasking. Apple’s integration of Gen AI in all iPhone 16 series allows for advances in visual intelligence and communication. The personal intelligence system understands and creates language and images, simplifying daily tasks and enhancing productivity. From priority notifications to creating movies from photos and videos, Apple intelligence is seamlessly woven into every user experience.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are water- and dust-resistant, ensuring durability under various conditions. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium, in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage capacities. iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at ₹1,44,900.

