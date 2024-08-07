ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography camera Zeiss SECACAM 7 Classic launched in India

Published - August 07, 2024 03:58 pm IST

Zeiss has launched its first trail camera, the Zeiss SECACAM 7, aimed at conservationists and wildlife researchers in India.

The Hindu Bureau

Zeiss has launched its first trail camera, the Zeiss SECACAM 7, in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ZEISS has introduced its first trail camera, the ZEISS SECACAM 7 Classic, in India. This new product enables nature preservation organisations and wildlife research institutes to delve deeper into the understanding of habitats, facilitating continuous monitoring of animal behaviour, population size, and area utilisation.

The Zeiss SECACAM 7 Classic is equipped with 60 black LEDs and an exceptionally light-sensitive photo sensor that allows the camera to function effectively even under challenging weather conditions and in complete darkness. Even heat and snowfall won’t affect the functionality of the wildlife camera.

For ease of use, the Zeiss SECACAM 7 Classic comes with a colour LCD display on the front for checking the setup of the camera as well as navigating through the pictures taken. Additionally, the camera features a rapid tripper that allows the trail camera to automatically fine-tune the intensity of the flash during the triggering process.

“We are excited to introduce the ZEISS SECACAM 7 Classic. Leveraging our vast experience in the development of robust, high-quality outdoor gear and stringent testing procedures, we are establishing new benchmarks for the quality and durability of trail cameras,” said Kunal Girotra, Head of Consumer Products, Sport Optics, Carl Zeiss India Pvt. Ltd.

