GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wildlife photography camera Zeiss SECACAM 7 Classic launched in India

Zeiss has launched its first trail camera, the Zeiss SECACAM 7, aimed at conservationists and wildlife researchers in India.

Published - August 07, 2024 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zeiss has launched its first trail camera, the Zeiss SECACAM 7, in India.

Zeiss has launched its first trail camera, the Zeiss SECACAM 7, in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ZEISS has introduced its first trail camera, the ZEISS SECACAM 7 Classic, in India. This new product enables nature preservation organisations and wildlife research institutes to delve deeper into the understanding of habitats, facilitating continuous monitoring of animal behaviour, population size, and area utilisation.

The Zeiss SECACAM 7 Classic is equipped with 60 black LEDs and an exceptionally light-sensitive photo sensor that allows the camera to function effectively even under challenging weather conditions and in complete darkness. Even heat and snowfall won’t affect the functionality of the wildlife camera.

For ease of use, the Zeiss SECACAM 7 Classic comes with a colour LCD display on the front for checking the setup of the camera as well as navigating through the pictures taken. Additionally, the camera features a rapid tripper that allows the trail camera to automatically fine-tune the intensity of the flash during the triggering process.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“We are excited to introduce the ZEISS SECACAM 7 Classic. Leveraging our vast experience in the development of robust, high-quality outdoor gear and stringent testing procedures, we are establishing new benchmarks for the quality and durability of trail cameras,” said Kunal Girotra, Head of Consumer Products, Sport Optics, Carl Zeiss India Pvt. Ltd.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / World / compact digital cameras / cameras

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.