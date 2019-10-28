What you need to know about Apple’s new AirPods Pro

Apple has announced its AirPodsPro, equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and promising a better sound experience in an all-new lightweight, in-ear design. And, yes, the Pro version is a bit pricier than the original AirPods, costing ₹24,900.

For many, AirPods weren’t the most comfortable earphones; so to further maximise comfort, AirPods Pro implements an innovative vent system to equalise pressure, minimising the discomfort common in other in-ear designs. AirPods Pro is sweat- and water-resistant, ideal for active lifestyles. Plus, the Pro range uses a new force sensor on the stem which makes it easy to adjust volume, play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.

Just like the original – through additional charges from the Wireless Charging Case – AirPods Pro delivers over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time.

New modes

AirPods Pro comes with two modes, new to the AirPods range: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode. And no, neither are exactly new in the world of headphones and earphones.

If we’re getting technical, the structure itself is different; the Pro range's take on ANC involves two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit – ultimately removing background noise.

Basically, the first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyse environmental noise. AirPods Pro then create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener’s ear. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancels remaining noise detected by the microphone.

To provide perspective: ANC continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second. And in ANC mode, AirPods Pro delivers up to four and a half hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.

Transparency Mode is fairly self-explanatory, providing users with the option to simultaneously listen to music and the environment around them.

Switching between ANC and Transparency is through the Control Centre on an iPhone or iPad.

Then there’s Immersive Sound, which uses Adaptive EQ, automatically tuning the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear. Enter a custom, high-dynamic -range (HDR) amplifier, which claims to produce richer sound while also extending battery life, and powering a custom high-excursion, low-distortion speaker driver designed to optimise audio quality and remove background noise. The driver provides consistent, rich bass down to 20Hz and detailed mid- and high-frequency audio.

This year, Apple has been vocal about machine learning experiences integrated into as much of their ecosystem as possible, so AirPods Pro claims to be no different.

AirPods Pro are available across India’s Apple Authorised Resellers at ₹24,900.