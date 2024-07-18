During its recent summer launch event, OnePlus released a new smartphone—the OnePlus Nord 4—along with a new line-up of upgraded devices and accessories.
However, OnePlus also earlier launched another smartphone with a similar name: the OnePlus Nord CE 4.
What is the difference between the two devices in terms of features, prices, and specs? Which one would be a better match for a user?
Here is a breakdown of some major specs for the newly released OnePlus Nord 4 and the slightly older OnePlus Nord CE 4.
|Starting price
|Display
|Material
|Processor
|Camera sensor
|Refresh rate
|Battery
|OnePlus Nord 4
|₹29,999
|6.74-inch AMOLED display; 2,150 nits peak brightness
|Metal unibody device
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|Sony LYT-600
|120Hz refresh rate
|5,500mAh
|OnePlus Nord CE 4
|₹24,999
|6.7-inch AMOLED display; 1,100 nits peak brightness
|Plastic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Sony LYT-600
|120Hz refresh rate
|5,500mAh
While both smartphones from the OnePlus Nord stable are similar in terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers an upgraded processor, increased brightness, and a metal body for about ₹5,000 more.
Those who want cutting edge performance tech and a durable, premium-looking phone might be likely to opt for the OnePlus Nord 4, while more budget-conscious buyers who are not looking for the latest processor and don’t mind a plastic body could explore the OnePlus Nord CE 4 as an option.
The OnePlus Nord 4 also comes with a plethora of AI features; some are meant to facilitate the smooth operation of the phone and its parts, while others are productivity-based tools for the user.
The OnePlus Nord 4 will go on sale for everyone from August 2, and will be available in the 8+128GB, 8+256GB and 12+256GB variants.
Meanwhile, the pre-order date is the same as Amazon Prime Day, on July 20.