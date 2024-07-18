ADVERTISEMENT

What really is the difference between OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4?

Published - July 18, 2024 02:41 pm IST

OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 are both smartphones recently launched by the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. How do the two differ in terms of prices, specs, and features?

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus Nord CE 4 vs OnePlus Nord 4 | Photo Credit: Images from OnePlus website; compiled in a collage on Canva

During its recent summer launch event, OnePlus released a new smartphone—the OnePlus Nord 4—along with a new line-up of upgraded devices and accessories.

However, OnePlus also earlier launched another smartphone with a similar name: the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

What is the difference between the two devices in terms of features, prices, and specs? Which one would be a better match for a user?

Here is a breakdown of some major specs for the newly released OnePlus Nord 4 and the slightly older OnePlus Nord CE 4.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Review | Delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Starting priceDisplayMaterialProcessorCamera sensorRefresh rateBattery
OnePlus Nord 4₹29,9996.74-inch AMOLED display; 2,150 nits peak brightnessMetal unibody device Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3Sony LYT-600120Hz refresh rate5,500mAh
OnePlus Nord CE 4₹24,9996.7-inch AMOLED display; 1,100 nits peak brightnessPlastic Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3Sony LYT-600120Hz refresh rate5,500mAh

While both smartphones from the OnePlus Nord stable are similar in terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers an upgraded processor, increased brightness, and a metal body for about ₹5,000 more.

Those who want cutting edge performance tech and a durable, premium-looking phone might be likely to opt for the OnePlus Nord 4, while more budget-conscious buyers who are not looking for the latest processor and don’t mind a plastic body could explore the OnePlus Nord CE 4 as an option.

The OnePlus Nord 4 also comes with a plethora of AI features; some are meant to facilitate the smooth operation of the phone and its parts, while others are productivity-based tools for the user.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will go on sale for everyone from August 2, and will be available in the 8+128GB, 8+256GB and 12+256GB variants.

Meanwhile, the pre-order date is the same as Amazon Prime Day, on July 20.

