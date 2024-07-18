GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What really is the difference between OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4?

OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 are both smartphones recently launched by the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. How do the two differ in terms of prices, specs, and features?

Published - July 18, 2024 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus Nord CE 4 vs OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4 vs OnePlus Nord 4 | Photo Credit: Images from OnePlus website; compiled in a collage on Canva

During its recent summer launch event, OnePlus released a new smartphone—the OnePlus Nord 4—along with a new line-up of upgraded devices and accessories.

However, OnePlus also earlier launched another smartphone with a similar name: the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

What is the difference between the two devices in terms of features, prices, and specs? Which one would be a better match for a user?

Here is a breakdown of some major specs for the newly released OnePlus Nord 4 and the slightly older OnePlus Nord CE 4.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Review | Delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Starting priceDisplayMaterialProcessorCamera sensorRefresh rateBattery
OnePlus Nord 4₹29,9996.74-inch AMOLED display; 2,150 nits peak brightnessMetal unibody device Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3Sony LYT-600120Hz refresh rate5,500mAh
OnePlus Nord CE 4₹24,9996.7-inch AMOLED display; 1,100 nits peak brightnessPlastic Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3Sony LYT-600120Hz refresh rate5,500mAh

While both smartphones from the OnePlus Nord stable are similar in terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers an upgraded processor, increased brightness, and a metal body for about ₹5,000 more.

Those who want cutting edge performance tech and a durable, premium-looking phone might be likely to opt for the OnePlus Nord 4, while more budget-conscious buyers who are not looking for the latest processor and don’t mind a plastic body could explore the OnePlus Nord CE 4 as an option.

The OnePlus Nord 4 also comes with a plethora of AI features; some are meant to facilitate the smooth operation of the phone and its parts, while others are productivity-based tools for the user.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will go on sale for everyone from August 2, and will be available in the 8+128GB, 8+256GB and 12+256GB variants.

Meanwhile, the pre-order date is the same as Amazon Prime Day, on July 20.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.