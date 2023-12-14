December 14, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

As computing power increases, smartphone makers are launching gaming handsets with top-end specifications across price segments. From fast processors to immersive displays and advanced cooling systems, gaming smartphones are elevating user experience. Here are some of the top gaming smartphones launched in 2023

Asus ROG Phone 7

Display: 165Hz refresh rate, 6.78-inch FHD+ touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protection.

Performance: Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM.

Battery: 6000mAh, proprietary fast charging.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is more refined that its predecessor. This phone provides top-notch gaming experience with its stunning display, robust performance, versatile camera system, and enduring battery life.

Subtle enhancements and improved display performance make it a pocket-sized powerhouse for both gamers and smartphone enthusiasts.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Key Features: A17 Pro chip, 120Hz 6.7-inch display.

Gaming Edge: Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, console-level gaming.

Apple Arcade: Access to a growing library of high-quality games.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max goes beyond iteration with a powerful A17 Pro chip and advanced camera features. With hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a stellar display, it promises a unique gaming experience. Coupled with Apple Arcade, this device is a gaming powerhouse.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED 2X panel.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The S23 Ultra is Samsung’s best-ever phone, excelling in design, cameras, and performance. While not a dedicated gaming device, its large, high-resolution display and powerful chipset offer a crisp gaming experience. With OneUI software and attachable controllers, it stands out as a well-rounded gaming and smartphone option.

OnePlus 11

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Display: 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 6.7 inch display.

The OnePlus 11, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, outperforms even pricier competitors. With a responsive display and competitive pricing, it offers a top-tier Android gaming experience without breaking the bank.

iQOO 12

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 144Hz variable refresh rate

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

The iQOO 12 is the first phone in India to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It featutes a 6.78-inch( 2800 × 1260 pixels resolution) LTPO AMOLED display with support for 3000 nits peak brightness, 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+. The device also packs a dedicated Q1 chipset to improve the gaming experience.