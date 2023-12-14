GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What are the top gaming smartphones in 2023?

As computing power increases, smartphone makers are launching gaming handsets with top-end specifications across price segments. 

December 14, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smartphone makers are launching gaming handsets with top-end specifications across price segments.

Smartphone makers are launching gaming handsets with top-end specifications across price segments. | Photo Credit: AP

As computing power increases, smartphone makers are launching gaming handsets with top-end specifications across price segments. From fast processors to immersive displays and advanced cooling systems, gaming smartphones are elevating user experience. Here are some of the top gaming smartphones launched in 2023

The Asus ROG Phone 7 provides top-notch gaming experience with its stunning display and robust performance.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 provides top-notch gaming experience with its stunning display and robust performance. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

Asus ROG Phone 7

Display: 165Hz refresh rate, 6.78-inch FHD+ touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protection.

Performance: Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM.

Battery: 6000mAh, proprietary fast charging.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is more refined that its predecessor. This phone provides top-notch gaming experience with its stunning display, robust performance, versatile camera system, and enduring battery life.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Subtle enhancements and improved display performance make it a pocket-sized powerhouse for both gamers and smartphone enthusiasts.

ALSO READ
Google Pixel 8 Review: AI-enhanced cameras meet compact design
The iPhone 15 Pro Max packs the powerful A17 Pro chipset and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max packs the powerful A17 Pro chipset and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Key Features: A17 Pro chip, 120Hz 6.7-inch display.

Gaming Edge: Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, console-level gaming.

Apple Arcade: Access to a growing library of high-quality games.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max goes beyond iteration with a powerful A17 Pro chip and advanced camera features. With hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a stellar display, it promises a unique gaming experience. Coupled with Apple Arcade, this device is a gaming powerhouse.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a high-resolution display and powerful chipset.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a high-resolution display and powerful chipset. | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED 2X panel.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The S23 Ultra is Samsung’s best-ever phone, excelling in design, cameras, and performance. While not a dedicated gaming device, its large, high-resolution display and powerful chipset offer a crisp gaming experience. With OneUI software and attachable controllers, it stands out as a well-rounded gaming and smartphone option.

The OnePlus 11, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The OnePlus 11, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

OnePlus 11

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Display: 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 6.7 inch display.

The OnePlus 11, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, outperforms even pricier competitors. With a responsive display and competitive pricing, it offers a top-tier Android gaming experience without breaking the bank.

The iQOO 12 is the first phone in India to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. 

The iQOO 12 is the first phone in India to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.  | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

iQOO 12

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 144Hz variable refresh rate

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

The iQOO 12 is the first phone in India to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It featutes a 6.78-inch( 2800 × 1260 pixels resolution) LTPO AMOLED display with support for 3000 nits peak brightness, 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+. The device also packs a dedicated Q1 chipset to improve the gaming experience.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.