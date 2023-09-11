ADVERTISEMENT

Western Digital WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD launched in India

September 11, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

Western Digital launched its WD Blue SN580 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) on Thursday(September 7) in India

The Hindu Bureau

Western Digital has launched its WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD in India | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Western Digital launched its WD Blue SN580 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) on Thursday(September 7) in India. The hardware accessory is designed to meet the growing demands for speed and reliability in the digital content creation industry.

Features

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD boasts read speeds of up to 4,150 MB/s for swift access to data and applications.

The SSD is powered by nCache™ 4.0 technology that aids it in swift copying of large files and multimedia assets, making it ideal for content creators.

It offers up to 2TB of storage which will allow users to store applications, data, and media, including 4K videos and high-resolution photos.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The SSD features a high endurance rating of up to 900TBW for the 2TB model and its low power consumption makes it suitable for extended work sessions without hindering laptop battery life.

Price and availability

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is now available for purchase through various channels, including Amazon India. This SSD comes in a range of capacities, starting from 250GB, and goes up to 2TB.

The 1TB variant is priced at ₹4,599. Western Digital’s 5-year limited warranty provides added value and reassurance for users seeking high-quality, high-performance storage solutions.

