Wakefit on Thursday launched Wakefit Zense range, an AI-powered sleep solutions, in India. It includes Regul8 and Track8 where former is a mattress temperature controller which manages the surface temperature of the mattress, while latter is a contactless sleep tracker.

Regul8 can manage temperatures between 15°C and 40°C with preset options like neutral, cold, warm, ice, and fire. It automatically adjusts temperature upwards and downwards based on sleep duration. Users can personalise settings for their side of the bed.

Regul8 works with any bed and mattress types and claims 60% energy efficiency than a 1.5 ton AC.

Track8 comes with a discreet sensor sheet placed beneath the mattress which tracks sleep patterns with non-contact sensing. It has dual sensor sheets under each side of the mattress, where each partner can track their sleep independently.

It also helps in curation of a personalised sleep profile with detailed insights. Users will receive reports on sleep stages, respiratory rate, snoring, movement, and overall sleep quality and get an aggregated sleep score.

“The Zense range was a product of a wide gap that we recognized in the Indian market, especially with our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) showing Indians’ consistent lack of sleep every year. We are confident that the Zense range will make a significant impact on improving sleep quality across the country,” said Ankit Garg, CEO and co-founder, Wakefit.co.