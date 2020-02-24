Vivo’s iQOO 3 5G to come in sub ₹40K price range in India

iQOO, that roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador, is set to launch its first product, iQOO 3 5G. It will be available in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com in the sub-₹40,000 price range.
The device, set to be launched on February 25 in India, will house Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G capabilities and come with 48MP quad-camera set up at the rear, according to the sources.
It may also sport pressure-sensitive buttons for gaming.
The device with hole-punch display is likely to have 12GB RAM, 4,400mAh battery with 55-watt fast charging technology.
“iQOO is born to be a challenger just like its users, and the entire design process is guided by the evolving needs of these consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance,” Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, iQOO, said in a statement recently.
