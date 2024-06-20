ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo Y58 5G launched with Snapdragon processor in India

Updated - June 20, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Vivo Y58 sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens

The Hindu Bureau

Vivo Y58 5G launched with Snapdragon processor in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched Y58 5G phone in India featuring a 6,000mAh battery and 50MP main camera. The mid segment phone is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vivo Y58 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD display having a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,024 nits of peak brightness.

For a 6,000mAh battery, Vivo has provided a 44W charger for the Y58 5G.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vivo Y58 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also gets 8GB virtual RAM as well. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Vivo Y58 sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Vivo Y58 will sell in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green shades at ₹19,499, starting today across Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and retail stores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US