Vivo Y58 5G launched with Snapdragon processor in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched Y58 5G phone in India featuring a 6,000mAh battery and 50MP main camera. The mid segment phone is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y58 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD display having a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,024 nits of peak brightness.

For a 6,000mAh battery, Vivo has provided a 44W charger for the Y58 5G.

The Vivo Y58 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also gets 8GB virtual RAM as well. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo Y58 sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Vivo Y58 will sell in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green shades at ₹19,499, starting today across Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and retail stores.