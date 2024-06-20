GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vivo Y58 sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens

Updated - June 20, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivo Y58 5G launched with Snapdragon processor in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched Y58 5G phone in India featuring a 6,000mAh battery and 50MP main camera. The mid segment phone is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y58 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD display having a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,024 nits of peak brightness.

For a 6,000mAh battery, Vivo has provided a 44W charger for the Y58 5G.

The Vivo Y58 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also gets 8GB virtual RAM as well. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Vivo Y58 sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Vivo Y58 will sell in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green shades at ₹19,499, starting today across Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and retail stores.

