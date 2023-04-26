April 26, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

The high-end, flagship Vivo smartphones always stoke user interest, and keeping up with them, the company has unveiled its latest flagship phones under the X90 series.

Our review today features the Pro variant of the X90 series. The latest Vivo X90 Pro comes equipped with a powerful and larger camera module, eye-catching black vegan leather at the back and MediaTek’s flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9200.

We review its features and see how it competes against Qualcomm-powered phones in the same price segment.

Design

Vivo’s latest flagship, the X90 Pro, boasts a distinct design with a circular camera housing and a vegan leather back, which exudes a premium feel. The phone features front and rear panels and a thin metal frame with subtle curvature, enhancing its aesthetics.

While the back panel of the X90 Pro is made of plastic, it is covered with vegan leather, deviating from the traditional glass and ceramic backs seen in older models. It is a commendable change as it offers an aesthetic appeal and an excellent grip. Moreover, the X90 Pro is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The phone’s front panel features a small perforation at the top, where the 32MP selfie camera is located. Additionally, the X90 Pro has two speakers, one positioned above the display and facing the front, and the other located at the base behind a large, dotted grille.

The X90 Pro has an optical fingerprint scanner integrated behind its display, which works flawlessly and quickly. The sides are relatively unremarkable, except for the IR sensor and one of the microphones positioned at the top. The bottom houses the SIM slot, primary microphone, and USB-C port.

On the right, you can find the volume and power buttons, while the left side has no controls. The back of the phone is rather busy, with a large, thick circular camera module housing the 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide cameras, as well as a laser emitter and receiver for autofocus assistance. The camera bump also includes a third microphone, dual-LED flash, a Zeiss logo, and some marketing inscriptions.

Display

The Vivo X90 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a screen resolution of 1260x2800 pixels or 453 ppi density. The display supports 10-bit colour depth, enabling it to display over a billion colours. The screen has a fixed refresh rate of either 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz, unlike the Vivo X80 Pro’s LTPO3 panel which offered a dynamic refresh rate. The display also comes with Zeiss mode, which delivers excellent accuracy to DCI-P3 targets with precise white and grey colours. Further, the Pro mode delivers excellent accuracy to sRGB targets. The Vivo X90 Pro’s display is also HDR10+ certified and comes with Widevine L1 DRM support, allowing easy streaming of HDR content in high resolution everywhere.

The display also comes with a Visual Enhancement feature, optimizing colours and contrast in compatible video streaming apps for a more vivid picture. Once enabled, users can pick which apps they want this feature for in the settings, such as Netflix and YouTube. The brightness on the screen is very sharp as well- the display comes with 1300 nits peak brightness level.

OS

In India, the X90 series smartphones are preloaded with Android 13, but with a unique layer on top. The user interface of the device is impressively sleek and fluid, delivering an intuitive and seamless user experience. It boasts a variety of intelligent features that can be personalized based on your preferences and needs. The device’s proprietary layer enhances the functionality of the Android operating system, making it easier and more convenient to use.

Processor

Vivo X90 Pro is the first smartphone powered by the latest Dimensity 9200 chipset. The chipset is built on the 2nd generation 4nm process.

The Dimensity 9200 chipset comprises an octa-core processor featuring a prime Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.05Hz, three cCortex-A715 cores running at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 clocked at 1.85GHz. The chipset also employs the ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU, which includes a hardware-based ray-tracing engine. The latest flagship graphics unit incorporates Variable Rate Shading (VRS), double machine learning performance in comparison to its predecessor, and ARM Fixed Rate Compression (AFRC), which reduces bandwidth usage.

Moreover, MediaTek has introduced APU 690, a sixth-gen AI Processing Unit, which boasts a 35% improvement over its predecessor. Additionally, the chipset enables support for rapid LPDDR5X RAM with a maximum memory speed of 8,533Mbps and UFS 4.0 storage that ensures high-speed data transmission and direct storage access to the CPU cores. Our review unit came with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Vivo X90 Pro is equipped with the new custom ISP, Vivo V2, a third-gen chip that boasts computing power capacity, power density, and data density, according to Vivo. It also includes a dedicated SRAM cache unit that can reduce maximum power consumption by over 99% and improve the power efficiency ratio.

The overall experience is very fluid, with no lag, even during intense usage. High-requirement games ran smoothly on their top settings. But when compared to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we felt the new Dimensity 9200 chipset falls a little short in terms of smoothness and performance.

Camera

Vivo has been known for its innovative camera systems, and with every new product, the company brings in something new for its users. Despite the constant changes, Vivo has maintained its partnership with Zeiss to equip its lenses with T coating, which effectively combats ghosting. Vivo X90 Pro is the first phone from Vivo that utilizes a 1-inch sensor, the same Sony IMX 989 found in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The X90 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back that is sure to impress even the most discerning of photographers.

At the core of this impressive camera setup is a primary sensor that boasts a staggering 50.3MP resolution, the Sony IMX 989. With an aperture of f/1.75, the stabilized (OIS) lens also features high-transmittance glass and Zeiss T coating. The second sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX758 telephoto lens, is equipped with a Quad-Bayer colour filter and an aperture of f/1.6. The third camera in the setup is an ultrawide camera that uses a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with an aperture of f/2.0, and it supports dual-pixel autofocus.

Both the first and second lenses can shoot videos in 8K24, while the third camera can capture 4K60 videos. The selfie camera is equally impressive, with a 32MP Samsung S5KGD2 sensor and an aperture of f/2.5. It supports video recording of up to 1080p60fps.

By default, the primary camera captures photos with a resolution of 12.5MP. Unless you’ve enabled the Zeiss colour mode, the images are captured in Vivo’s intended style, also known as Vivo vivid colour. The level of detail in the photos is exceptional, with an appropriate level of sharpness that gives them a natural appearance. The images are devoid of noise and exhibit no visible traces of its removal. The dynamic range in all pictures is impressive, and the contrast level is well-balanced too. The colour details in the pictures are well-preserved, vibrant and striking.

The high-resolution mode allows you to capture photos in stunning 50MP quality. Interestingly, the image quality of the high-res mode is nearly as good as the regular photos from the telephoto camera, although not quite there yet.

We also liked the camera’s capability to deliver very good quality portrait images. The subject separation is on point, and the camera lens adjusts really fast to deliver quick portrait pictures.

The photos captured in low-light conditions using the primary camera are truly remarkable. The level of detail captured is outstanding, the exposure is spot-on, and the noise reduction applied is highly commendable. Moreover, the colours are vivid and saturated, adding to the overall visual appeal of the pictures. Additionally, the dynamic range of the camera is impressive, with only a few instances of blown-out highlights. It’s worth noting that the camera uses multi-image stacking to produce these stunning shots. This is evident as there is a slight delay of about a second before the photo is captured, accompanied by a virtual shutter animation.

As we suggest in every review, if you want more sharp and detailed images in low lighting, check out their Night mode.

For selfies, you get a 32 MP lens. The selfies captured were detailed and sharp with no over-tuning of the face. The camera delivers an outstanding performance in terms of contrast, dynamic range, and colour accuracy. Moreover, it excels at accurate subject rendition and keeping noise levels to a minimum.

Battery

The new Vivo X90 Pro is powered by a 4,870mAh battery, an increase from the 4,700mAh on the Vivo X80 Pro. The battery has been split into two separate cells so it can support the fast 120W fast charging. During our review period, the phone easily made it through the day.

The phone ships with a 120W charger. The charger was able to charge the phone in almost half an hour. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and reverse wired charging.

Verdict

The new Vivo X90 Pro stakes a very strong claim in the flagship range, taking on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11. We feel it is a good alternative for users if they make their peace with the Dimensity 9200 chipset, which falls a little short of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Vivo X90 Pro retails at ₹84,999