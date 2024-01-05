ADVERTISEMENT

Vivo X100 series launched in India with Mediatek Dimensity 9300 chipset, improved cameras

January 05, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

The Vivo X100 series smartphones are said to offer significant advancements in mobile photography through a partnership with ZEISS.

The Hindu Bureau

Vivo launched its Vivo X100 flagship phones in India on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vivo launched its Vivo X100 flagship phones in India on Thursday. The new series includes the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models.

The devices are said to offer significant advancements in mobile photography through a partnership with ZEISS and pack the latest flagship chipset from Mediatek.

The vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System receives major enhancements, especially in telephoto shooting, offering an impressive zooming ability of up to 100x. Both smartphones feature the Telephoto Sunshot feature for improved capture of sunsets and sunrises.

ALSO READ
iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Class-leading smartphone experience

Other camera features include Telephoto Sunshot, and 4K Cinematic Portrait Video. Powered by dual flagship chipsets, the X100 series ensures top-tier performance with energy efficiency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The phones integrate the Dimensity 9300 SoC along with Pro Imaging chip V3 in X100 Pro and V2 in X100, ensuring improved performance.

Notably, both X100 Pro and X100 are equipped with IP68 protection for durability against water and dust.

Running on Funtouch OS14, the devices come with a three-year OS update promise.

While the X100 Pro is available in one storage configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is priced at ₹89,999, the X100 comes in two storage variants.

The Vivo X100 12GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹63,999 and the 16GB+512GB variant will cost ₹69,999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US