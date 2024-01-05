GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vivo X100 series launched in India with Mediatek Dimensity 9300 chipset, improved cameras

The Vivo X100 series smartphones are said to offer significant advancements in mobile photography through a partnership with ZEISS.

January 05, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivo launched its Vivo X100 flagship phones in India on Thursday. 

Vivo launched its Vivo X100 flagship phones in India on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vivo launched its Vivo X100 flagship phones in India on Thursday. The new series includes the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models.

The devices are said to offer significant advancements in mobile photography through a partnership with ZEISS and pack the latest flagship chipset from Mediatek.

The vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System receives major enhancements, especially in telephoto shooting, offering an impressive zooming ability of up to 100x. Both smartphones feature the Telephoto Sunshot feature for improved capture of sunsets and sunrises.

Other camera features include Telephoto Sunshot, and 4K Cinematic Portrait Video. Powered by dual flagship chipsets, the X100 series ensures top-tier performance with energy efficiency.

For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache

The phones integrate the Dimensity 9300 SoC along with Pro Imaging chip V3 in X100 Pro and V2 in X100, ensuring improved performance.

Notably, both X100 Pro and X100 are equipped with IP68 protection for durability against water and dust.

Running on Funtouch OS14, the devices come with a three-year OS update promise.

While the X100 Pro is available in one storage configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is priced at ₹89,999, the X100 comes in two storage variants.

The Vivo X100 12GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹63,999 and the 16GB+512GB variant will cost ₹69,999.

