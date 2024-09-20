GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vivo V40e with Sony IMX882 main lens, 50 MP selfie camera to launch on September 25

Vivo V40e is going to come in Royal Bronze and Mint Green shades

Updated - September 20, 2024 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced to launch the Vivo V40e on September 25 in India. The third member of V40 series will focus on camera and premium design.

The Vivo V40e is going to have a 6.77 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

It will ship with a 5,500 mAh battery accompanied by an 80 W charger inside the box.

Vivo V40e will sports a 50 MP selfie camera. It will have a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens.

The V40e will also get gen AI features like erase and enhance.

Vivo V40e is going to come in Royal Bronze and Mint Green shades.

Published - September 20, 2024 12:15 pm IST

