Vivo on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) launched the Vivo V40e in India for the mid segment buyers. The new Vivo V40e is an extension of the recently launched V40 series phones: V40 and V40 Pro.

The Vivo V40e has a 6.77 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It ships with a 5,500 mAh battery accompanied by an 80 W charger inside the box.

Vivo V40e has Schott Up Glass protection for protection. It is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance along with wet touch technology.

Vivo V40e sports a 50 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens.

Vivo V40e uses MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Vivo will give 3 years of Android software updates and 4 years of security patches.

The V40e will also have the gen AI features like erase and enhance.

The Vivo V40e has been priced at ₹28,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant and ₹30,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant. It comes in Royal Bronze and Mint Green shades.

Vivo V40e goes on sale starting October 2, on Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail stores.