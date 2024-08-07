Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 launched in India with 50 MP selfie camera: Price, features, availability

Vivo on Wednesday expanded its camera-centric V series with the launch of two new smartphones: Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40. The new series continues the ZEISS-branding which started with V30 series launched in March this year.

Both, Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Both the phones are IP68 rated as well.

Both, the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 ship with a 5,500 mAh battery and an 80 W charger bundled inside the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In optics, both Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 sport a 50 MP front camera for selfies. However, the V40 Pro features a 50 MP IMX921 main camera with OIS, a 50 MP IMX816 telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultrawide camera.

The Vivo V40 gets a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultrawide lens but no telephoto here.

The Chinese brand has used MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ in V40 Pro with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage whereas, the V40 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Virtual RAM up to 12 GB is also available.

Both the phones run Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Vivo V40 Pro has been priced at ₹49,999 (8 GB/256 GB) starting, the 12 GB/512 GB model will cost ₹55,999, while Vivo V40 begins at ₹34,999 (8 GB/128 GB). The other two variants cost ₹36,999 (8 GB/256 GB) and ₹41,999 (12 GB/512 GB).

The Vivo V40 Pro will be available from August 13 while the base model up for sale starting August 19.