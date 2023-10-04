Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro launched with aura lighting

October 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Vivo on Wednesday launched Vivo V29 and V29 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. The premium segment phones feature aura lighting around the camera module.

The Vivo V29 series phones come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved display having 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours support and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 452 ppi, 1,300 nits brightness and HDR10+ certification.

Vivo V29 Pro uses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens with OIS along with a 12MP portrait lens and an 8MP wide camera. It has a 50MP selfie camera. Similarly, the V29 also has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle lens and a 2MP bokeh sensor. Selfie camera remains same as Pro variant. The aura lighting is capable of adjusting light from 1800K (warm) to 4500K (cool).

The Vivo V29 Pro runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It operates on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Vivo V29 gets Snapdragon 778G chip backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both the phones have a 4,600mAh battery supported by an 80W charger.

Vivo V29 Pro will sell in Himalayan Blue and Space Black colours priced at ₹39,999 for 8GB/256GB model and a 12GB/256GB variant priced at ₹42,999. It will go on sale starting October 10 on Flipkart, company’s portal, and all partner retail stores.

Similarly, the Vivo V29 comes in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red and Space Black shades. It starts at ₹32,999 for 8GB/128GB and ₹36,999 for 12GB/256GB model available starting October 17.