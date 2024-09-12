Vivo T3 Ultra 5G launched in India with 50 MP selfie camera: Price, specs, features, and all you need to know

Vivo on Thursday (September 12, 2024) launched its T3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India.

The Vivo T3 Ultra fits in the premium segment and ships with IP68 certification for water submersion protection, as well as Schott cover glass.

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G has a 6.78-inch 1.5KAMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness.

Vivo has used the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It operates on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G ships with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 80 W charger inside the box.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G uses a 50 MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. It features a 50 MP selfie lens.

Generative AI features like photo erasure and enhancement are also available.

Vivo’s T3 Ultra 5G starts at ₹31,999 for the 8 GB/ 128 GB storage variant, ₹33,999 for 8 GB/ 256 GB variant and ₹35,999 for 12 GB/ 256 GB variant. It comes in Frost Green and Lunar Gray.

It will be sold on Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores starting September 19.