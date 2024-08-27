Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Sony IMX882 sensor and Snapdragon 7 processor launched. Details

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) launched the Vivo T3 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The new 5G phone fits under the T3 series family.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G has been launched in the mid segment with Snapdragon processor and a vegan leather back design.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a 6.76 inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Schott Xensation Glass and also features wet touch technology.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G holds a 5,500 mAh battery with 80 W charger inside the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Vivo has used Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset in the T3 Pro 5G coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It operates on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Vivo promises two years of Android software updates and three years of security patches.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G sports a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS along with an 8 MP ultrawide camera. It has a 16 MP camera at front for selfies. The phone supports 4K video recording with Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS). AI features are also available in the camera app.

It is IP64 rated for dust and water ingress.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes in Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green priced at ₹24,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant and ₹26,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant. It will go on sale starting September 3, across Flipkart and Vivo India e-store.