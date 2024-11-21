Vivo launches Y300 with Sony IMX882 lens for mid segment buyers in India

Vivo on Thursday (November 21, 2024) launched the new Y300 smartphone in India for mid segment buyers in India. The Chinese smartphone maker also introduced the Y-series new brand ambassador Suhana Khan.

The Vivo Y300 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Vivo has used a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 80 W charger inside the box.

Vivo Y300 runs on 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It also offers 8 GB virtual RAM. It operates on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo Y300 sports a 50 MP main Sony IMX882 main camera and a 2 MP Bokeh camera. It offers 2x portrait mode, along with AI aura light. The phone uses AI in camera as well for different styles. Additionally, it has features such as AI erase and AI enhance. The Y300 has a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

The phone also comes with dual-view video which allows simultaneous recording with front and rear cameras.

Y300 is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance and has wet-touch technology as well.

The Vivo Y300 comes in Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Phantom Purple colours starting at ₹21,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant and ₹23,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant.

It goes on sale starting November 26, across Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores. Pre-booking starts today till November 25.

