February 22, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Vivo on Thursday launched Y200e 5G smartphone in India featuring 50MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The mid-range phone bears IP54 certification for splash and eco fiber leather design at back.

The Vivo Y200e has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo Y200e is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device offers 8GB of additional RAM with Extended RAM 3.0. It operates on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

The 5,000mAh battery in Y200e 5G is being supported by a 44W charger.

The Vivo Y200e 5G sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. It has a 16MP front camera.

The Vivo Y200e 5G sells at ₹19,999 for 6GB/128GB and the 8GB/128GB variant for ₹20,999. It comes in Saffron Delight and Black Diamond colours available on Flipkart, Vivo and retail stores.

