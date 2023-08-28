Vivo launches V29e with Snapdragon 695 SoC

August 28, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Vivo on Monday launched Vivo V29e smartphone in India. The mid-segment phone features a 50MP selfie camera and 120Hz refresh rate among various other details.

The Vivo V29e has a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. In optics, it has a 64MP main lens at the back supported by an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

The Chinese smartphone maker has used a 5,000mAh battery in V29e along with a 44W charger inside the box.

Vivo V29e features Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Virtual RAM up to 8GB is also available. It operates on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

Vivo V29e starts at Rs 26,999 for 8GB/128 and the 8GB/256GB variant will cost Rs 28,999. It will sell in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue colours on Flipkart, retail stores and company’s portal starting September 7.