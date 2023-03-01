HamberMenu
Vivo launches V27 Pro and V27 featuring MediaTek Dimensity SoC

Vivo expanded its V-series and launched the V27 Pro and the V27 smartphones for Indian buyers

March 01, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivo on Wednesday expanded its V-series and launched the V27 Pro and the V27 smartphones for Indian buyers.

Both the V27 Pro and the V27 feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits.

The Vivo V27 series comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary rear sensor with OIS stabilisation, along with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the V27 Pro and the V27 sport a 50MP selfie lens.

The Vivo V27 Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The V27 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Both the V27 Pro and the V27 are paired with LPDDR5 RAM and fast UFS 3.1 storage. Both smartphones run on Funtouch OS13 based on Android 13.

Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with Extended RAM technology that increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB.

Both the Vivo V27 Pro and the V27 come with a 4,600mAh battery paired with a 66W charger.

Pricing

The Vivo V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at ₹37,999 for 8GB/128GB, ₹39,999 for 8GB/256GB, and ₹42,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The Vivo V27 will be available at ₹32,999 for 8GB/128GB, and ₹36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Both smartphones come in the Magic Blue and the Noble Black colours.

The Chinese smartphone maker also launched the Vivo TWS Air at ₹3,999. The TWS Air comes with a 14.2mm speaker driver and has a battery life of up to 25 hours, according to the company.

