Vivo launches its first foldable phone X Fold3 Pro in India

Vivo on Thursday launched its first foldable smartphone, X Fold3 Pro, in India. The uber luxury foldable phone will compete against Samsung’s Fold and OnePlus Open.

This is among the first phones in India to run Google’s Gemini Pro in-built.

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro has a 6.53 inch cover display along with an 8.03 inch of the main display. Both the AMOLED displays support 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone weighs 236 grams and is 11.2 mm thick in folded state. The cover display is protected by Armor Glass.

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro is IPX8 rated for water resistance.

Vivo has added a 5,700mAh battery in X Fold3 Pro which is being supported by a 100W fart charger.

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes in single variant of 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 512GB of internal storage. It operates on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14.

The X Fold3 Pro continues the collaboration with Vivo and ZEISS and features a main 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x zoom.

Both, the front camera on cover and main screen are of 32MP resolution.

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro will sell at ₹1,59,999 in Celestial Black colour, starting June 13 across Flipkart, Vivo e-stores and offline retail partners.