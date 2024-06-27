Vivo launches affordable 5G smartphone Vivo T3 Lite 5G with IP64 rating in India

Expanding its series T, Chinese smartphone seller Vivo on Thursday launched Vivo T3 Lite smartphone in India. The 5G smartphone aims the affordable buyers with its IP64 splash resistance design.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vivo T3 Lite has a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo has used a 5,000mAh battery in the T3 Lite 5G backed by a 15W charger that ships inside the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

The T3 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Virtual RAM option till 6GB is also available. It runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Vivo T3 Lite sports a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be available at ₹10,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant and ₹11,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will retail in Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colours starting 4 July, on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.