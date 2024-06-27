Vivo launches affordable 5G smartphone Vivo T3 Lite 5G with IP64 rating in India

Expanding its T series, Chinese smartphone seller Vivo on Thursday launched Vivo T3 Lite smartphone in India. The 5G smartphone aims the affordable buyers with its IP64 splash resistance design.

The Vivo T3 Lite has a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo has used a 5,000mAh battery in the T3 Lite 5G backed by a 15W charger that ships inside the box.

The T3 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Virtual RAM option till 6GB is also available. It runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo T3 Lite sports a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be available at ₹10,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant and ₹11,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will retail in Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colours starting 4 July, on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.