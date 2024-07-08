Vivo on Monday launched two new Y series smartphones: Y28s and Y28e in India. The 5G budget segment phones feature MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and a 5,000mAh battery for their target audiences.

Both, the Vivo Y28s and Y28e come with a 6.56-inch display with a peak brightness of up to 840 nits, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Y28s offers an HD+LCD display and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In contrast, the Y28e is equipped with an HD display.

The Vivo Y28s sports a 50MP Sony IMX 852 camera while the Vivo Y28e has a 13MP main lens. On the front, the Y28s got an 8MP camera, while the Y28e features a 5MP camera.

Both, Vivo Y28s and Y28e run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100 5G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Virtual RAM option till 16GB is also present. The Y28s and Y28e run on FunTouch OS 14 based on the Android 14 platform.

Both the phones have a 5,000mAh battery combined with a 15W charger inside the box. They are IP64 rated as well.

The Vivo Y28s has been priced at ₹13,999 (4GB/128GB), ₹15,499 for 6GB/128GB variant and ₹16,999 for 8GB/128GB model. The Y28s comes with Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple.

Vivo Y28e starts at ₹10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and ₹11,999 for 4GB/128GB version. It will be available in Vintage Red and Breeze Green.

They will sell on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores starting today.