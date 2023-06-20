  • Resolution: 3840x2160 (4K)
  • Brightness: 2000 (LED Lumens)
  • Light Source Type: LED
  • Light Source Life with Normal Mode: up to 20000 hours
  • Throw Ratio: 0.22
  • Local Storage: Total 32 GB (available 26 GB)
  • Optical Zoom: Fixed
  • HDTV Compatibility: 480i, 480p, 576i, 576p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
  • Input: HDMI: 2; USB Type A2 (USB2.0 - 5V/1.5A x2, share with USB A Input)
  • Speaker: 25W Cube x2