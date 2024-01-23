ViewSonic X2-4K projector review | Delivers on the promise of a gaming projector, and more

January 23, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Projectors are not usually on top of the list for gamers, and rightly so. Most projectors are designed with PCs in mind and have little to offer the gaming community. However, with more capable consoles coming to the market that double as entertainment units, and shrink how much space it takes, it is only natural for users to gravitate towards setup options that can be moved easily, while delivering quality performance.

The ViewSonic X2-4K LED gaming projector fills in this space neatly, with its lightweight design that promises good gaming performance. We tested the ViewSonic X2-4K projector for a fortnight, using it for gaming and entertainment, and here is what we found.

Design and setup

The X2 comes in a minimalist design, which looks modern and feels sturdy. The all-plastic build makes the projector lightweight, and easy to carry around. Overall, design is clean and uses a mix of piano black and dark shades, ensuring the device blends in seamlessly in a dark room.

Connectivity and the power ports placed on the back panel with the focus adjust and physical buttons to control for the interface tucked beneath a sliding panel on the top.

The device comes with two HDMI 2, one USB-C, one audio out, one USB Type A and an RS 232 port.

Setting up the projector is an easy enough job and takes not more than 5-10 mins. The projector is capable of putting out 100” projection from 1.5m away with its short throw ratio, and we did not face any difficulty in finding the optimal distance for the projector to get going. The size and positioning of the projection can also be easily controlled using the physical buttons.

The projector comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity built-in making it a breeze to connect to other home devices. We also found support for screen mirroring a handy addition that enhances the overall appeal of the projector as a replacement for a television or monitor.

The ViewSonic X2 also comes with a backlit remote with Bluetooth connectivity that uses a built-in G sensor making it convenient to find and use in dark spaces. We liked the attention to detail put into designing user touch points, and the controller which makes living with the projector easy.

Performance

Once setup, the projector is quick to power up, displaying the ViewSonic logo that makes way for the main home screen. Here users will find preinstalled apps, including Netflix that make the projector double as an entertainment hub and not just part of a gaming setup.

We found navigating through the menus easy, and it did not take long for us to get a hang of the menu to complete the gaming set up.

We used the projector with an Xbox and a Sony Play Station, and it managed to impress us with its performance regardless of the consoles we used.

The colour accuracy is good, with the projection being bright enough even for daytime viewing with curtains drawn.

Gaming performance is also impressive regardless of the titles. When connected to an Xbox, the projector suggests using a 4K resolution, however, using this limits it to a 60Hz refresh rate.

The projector also supports 1440p resolution at 120 Hz, and while this does not produce the same results as 4K, it does provide a faster refresh rate that comes in handy when gaming.

We used the projector for RPG games, first-person shooters, and racing games. And the projector handled them remarkably well.

In RPG games like Last of Us and the projection quality was good with enough brightness and detailing that we did face any problems when entering darker corners of the map in the games. Similarly, when using the projector for games like Call of Dut and PUBG we did not notice any lag or distortion in the visuals.

The projector also doubles as an entertainment unit, and can be used in tandem with the console, a PC or by simply logging in to the pre-installed apps for streaming. However, the projector is best used with a console as it provides more options and flexibility when streaming content.

When used for entertainment and even when gaming, the projector’s two 6W Harman Kardon speakers are more than capable of turning a small room into a mini theatre. The projector’s ability to connect to a soundbar or a speaker using Bluetooth comes in handy.

The projector also gets built in picture modes, however, with its ability to project with good colour accuracy, and LED light source ensuring detailed picture quality we found little use for them.

Verdict

The ViewSonic X2-4K makes a strong case as a replacement for a television, and a display in a gaming setup. The projector provides immersive and detailed picture quality with decent speakers. It is easy to install and interact with and the ability to move it around with ease gives it a leg up above a conventional display. The advantages of a high refresh rate at 1440p, and the ability to project 4K both make this an easy recommendation. The projector misses out on on ethernet port and does not have the ability to directly stream downloaded content from an SSD hard disk. But when connected to a gaming console these minor inconveniences do not hinder the overall performance of the device.

The ViewSonic X2 4K projector is priced at ₹3,25,000.

