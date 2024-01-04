ViewSonic VX3219-2K-PRO-2 gaming monitor Review | Nails the basics for a great gaming experience

January 04, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Be it first person shooter games, or a role-playing game, a good gaming display can make all the difference. And with gameplay becoming more engaging the demand for gaming monitors that can deliver life-like graphics for long hours without lagging is a must-have in a gaming setup.

The ViewSonic VX3219-2K-PRO-2 gaming monitor looks to deliver on the promise of crisp display with a fast refresh rate and minimal lag for gamers. We tested the monitor, pairing it with different gaming consoles, and a PC setup for a fortnight, and here is what we found.

Unboxing and setup

Keeping in with the tradition of keeping it simple and efficient, the ViewSonic 2K Pro has a simple unboxing experience. Along with the display, the monitor comes with a metal stand, two power cables and a 1.2 display connector, and the paperwork.

The 32-inch display, though weighty at around 6.6kg, is manageable. The setup is easy, aided by the instructions that come in the box, and takes around 5-10 minutes for the entire setup. Once setup the monitor weighs just over 10 kg, making it a display that is best left alone once set up.

Once set up the display can be tilted between - 5/20 degrees for the ideal viewing experience.

Design

The ViewSonic 2K-PRO-2 comes with a clean and simple design. The stand for the display, with its V shape, takes up quite some space when set up on a smaller table. However, the addition of a headphone mount and the hollowed wide stance of the stance, makes sure there is ample room to a full-sized keyboard and a gaming mouse even on smaller desks.

Physical controls can be found on the bottom right of the display and can be used to select the input, adjust audio, view modes, colour and manual image setup. While the physical buttons are easy to access, it does take some time adjusting to them.

The display itself comes with pretty thin bezels, which do not hinder in any way when the monitor is used for gaming or viewing content.

Input ports are located on the back panel, ensuring the input cables do not hinder desk space. However, the position of the ports -- which include the power inlet, two HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP 2.2), one 3.5mm audio out and one display port – a located rather high up and reaching them takes planning and moving the monitor around.

Once setup, switching between inputs can be done easily using the physical buttons.

Overall, the ViewSonic gaming monitor has a clean design that will easily fit in with a modern gaming setup. While the monitor is heavy, the sturdy wide stance base makes sure the display does not wobble and makes it feel sure footed. The input ports, though difficult to reach, should not be a problem if you are looking for a monitor that does not need to be moved around a lot.

Performance

Equipped with an IPS panel capable of refreshing at 165Hz at 2560 x 1440 resolution, it makes the ViewSonic 2K-PRO-2 a gamers delight.

The monitor comes with good brightness that peaks at 250 nits and is plenty bright. The dark spaces are accurately represented, and clarity is steady when the monitor is used with some of the popular gaming consoles.

We tested the monitor with RPGs and faced paced AAA titles including Call of Duty and PUBG Battlegrounds and the monitor delivered good performance across titles. There was no visible lag in the controller inputs and the display, with no visible tearing or flickering.

The display is quick and adept at representing detailed picture quality, with no visible signs of blurring. During gameplay, the display manages to represent black spaces without compromising on quality and manages the finer details like shadows remarkably well.

Additionally, the anti-glare coating ensures that fatigue during long gaming sessions is minimal.

When used for viewing content the display continues to impress with its clarity and colour accuracy. The monitor manages to represent visually accurate colours and details when used with a laptop and a traditional PC.

Verdict

With advances in in-game graphics, gaming monitors have their work cut out. Delivering accurate picture quality, without lagging and response times minimal can be challenging. The ViewSonic VX3219-2K-PRO-2 gaming monitor delivers on the important parameters. The monitor comes with a capable display and impressive colour accuracy. The only qualms we had with it were the lack of speakers, the placement of the input ports and the lack of a type-C input, all of which would have greatly enhanced its appeal. However, when it comes to quality gaming monitors this is nitpicking. And the ViewSonic 2K-Pro-2 delivers in the areas where it matters.

The ViewSonic VX3219-2K-PRO-2 gaming monitor is priced at ₹ 29,990.

